Alfa Romeo rolled in crash near Letchworth

The Alfa Romeo blocked the width of the road, following the crash. - Credit: Google Maps

A grey Alfa Romeo has been rolled during a crash on Willian Road, near Letchworth Garden City.

The incident occurred shortly after 8.00am this morning (June 4).

During the crash, the car rolled over and blocked the width of the road, near the village of Willian.

Hertfordshire Police attended the scene, and closed the road whilst the incident was dealt with.

The driver suffered minor injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

No other cars were involved in the crash, and there were no passengers in the grey Alfa Romeo.

Willian Road was reopened just prior to 9:30am.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "We received a report of a single vehicle collision on Willian Road shortly after 8am today.

"The vehicle, a grey Alfa Romeo, rolled over and blocked the road.

"The road was closed while the incident was dealt with.

"No other vehicles were involved.

"The driver was the only person in the vehicle and suffered minor injuries but was taken to hospital for treatment.

"The road was reopened shortly before 9.30am."