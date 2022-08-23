The AA has issued an amber alert for traffic in eight UK hotspots - including the M25 to the west of London (pictured) - Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The AA has issued an amber traffic warning for Hertfordshire hotspots as motorists gear up to make an estimated 15 million trips this August bank holiday weekend.

Traffic forecasters said drivers and passengers should expect congestion in eight hotspots - including two in Hertfordshire - as holidaymakers look for a "last hurrah" before the new school year.

The amber warning is set to last from Friday, August 26 until Monday, August 29.

Sean Sidley, AA Patrol of the Year, said: "This year we are predicting up to 15 million journeys will be made over the August bank holiday, as families make the most of the warm weather and have a last hurrah before the new school year.

"With events and festivals fully back to normal localised congestion will peak at closing time around major venues, but the rest of the UK could see peak journeys throughout Saturday.

"Traffic is likely to build again from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, so allow plenty of time if you’re travelling then.

"Routes to and from coastal resorts and beauty spots will be among the busiest, so drivers should plan ahead for the journey and check your car before you go."

The eight forecasted travel hotspots are:

M1 between the M25 at St Albans and Newport Pagnell, near Milton Keynes

M25 Western and South Western sections - near St Albans, Watford, Heathrow Airport and Woking

M4/M5 interchange near Bristol

M5 between Taunton and Exeter

M56 between Manchester Airport and Chester

M6 and M42 in Birmingham

M62 Liverpool to Manchester, and around Leeds

M60 Manchester

Edinburgh area (M8, A90, A720)

The AA has also warned of disruption in areas where festivals and events are taking place.

Large events in London and the South East include All Points East and Notting Hill Carnival, Reading Festival and CarFest South near Basingstoke.

Three football Premier League fixtures are taking place in London on Saturday, August 27.

Chelsea take on Leicester City at Stamford Bridge and Brentford play Everton at the Gtech Community Stadium from 3pm.

Arsenal vs Fulham is due to kick off at the Emirates Stadium at 5.30pm.

In the EFL Championship, Luton Town are set to play Sheffield United at home (Kenilworth Road) from 8pm on Friday, August 26.

Watford vs Queens Park Rangers is due to kick off at 3pm on Saturday, August 27 at Vicarage Road (Watford).

At the same time, in south-east London, Millwall are set to play Reading at The Den (New Cross).

The AA forecast notes Saturday is expected to be the busiest of the four days, particularly between 10am and 4pm.

The Met Office expects the bank holiday weather to be "dry and fine" over most UK destinations.

The Met Office long-range forecast for Saturday, August 27 until Monday, September 5 reads: "After an unsettled week, settled conditions are expected to spread over the UK during this period, bringing fine and dry weather to most places.

"Some light showers are likely in the north and northwest, and further thundery showers are also possible across the south and southeast in the early part of the period. A northwest/southeast temperature split may also develop, where cooler air will characterise the north, with the south becoming very warm and perhaps feeling humid.

"By the end of this period fine and dry weather is likely to prevail for many, albeit with the odd shower again in the south and northwest.

"Light winds are likely with plenty of sunshine, and temperatures generally warm or locally very warm in the south."