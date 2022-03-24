The roadworks on the busy section of the A602 have been cancelled after the emergency collapse at Swingate House. - Credit: Google

Roadworks on Lytton Way that were due to take place between March 27 and March 28 have been postponed.



The resurfacing works from March 28 until April 6 have also been postponed.



Hertfordshire Highways said: "The works have been postponed due to the emergency incident at Swingate. These works will be rescheduled for a later date."

This follows the emergency situation in Stevenage town centre where Swingate House's planned demolition 'went wrong'.



