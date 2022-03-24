The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

Stevenage A602 roadworks postponed after Swingate incident

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 5:25 PM March 24, 2022
The roadworks on the busy section of the A602 have been cancelled after the emergency collapse at Swingate House.

The roadworks on the busy section of the A602 have been cancelled after the emergency collapse at Swingate House. - Credit: Google

Roadworks on Lytton Way that were due to take place between March 27 and March 28 have been postponed.

The resurfacing works from March 28 until April 6 have also been postponed.

Hertfordshire Highways said: "The works have been postponed due to the emergency incident at Swingate. These works will be rescheduled for a later date."

This follows the emergency situation in Stevenage town centre where Swingate House's planned demolition 'went wrong'
 

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.   

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.   

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk  


Herts Live News
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

The works run by Hertfordshire County Council will take place from 8pm on March 27 to 5am on March 28.

Herts Live News

Section of A602 Stevenage town centre road to close for 10 days

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The Northern Belle will pass through Hitchin and Stevenage. 

‘World’s most luxurious train’ to pass through Hitchin and Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A CGI shows how the new Stevenage Enterprise Centre - situated at the current Poundland site - could look

Stevenage Regeneration

Poundland site earmarked for multi-million pound enterprise centre

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landing to deal with an "incident" in Hitchin

Herts Live News

Air ambulance called to emergency incident in Hitchin

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon