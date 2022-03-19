The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Section of A602 Stevenage town centre road to close for 10 days

Rosie Boon

Published: 12:45 PM March 19, 2022
Updated: 1:10 PM March 19, 2022
The works run by Hertfordshire County Council will take place from 8pm on March 27 to 5am on March 28.

The works run by Hertfordshire County Council will take place from 8pm on March 27 to 5am on March 28. The road will then be shut again from 10pm-5am from March 28 to April 6.

A busy main road in the heart of Stevenage will be closed next week for roadworks. 

The A602 Lytton Way will be closed northbound and southbound consecutively between Six Hills Way and Fairlands Way. 

The road leads up to Stevenage train station and Stevenage arts and leisure centre. 

The works run by Hertfordshire County Council will take place from 8pm on March 27 to 5am on March 28. The road will then be shut again from 10pm-5am from March 28 to April 6. 

Delays are 'likely' and the closure is to resurface and lining works on the carriageway. 

Logo Icon