Major Hitchin road closed as emergency services respond to incident
Published: 5:30 PM January 27, 2021 Updated: 5:32 PM January 27, 2021
Part of a major road in and out of Hitchin has been shut, as police say they are responding to an incident on the A602 Park Way.
Herts police say they are currently at the scene of an "incident" on the A602 Park Way in Hitchin.
Police are avoiding people to avoid the area at this time.
For those making essential journeys, the AA's online roadwatch tool shows traffic building from the roundabout at Upper Tilehouse Street, down to the Stevenage Road roundabout.
More information to come as we get it.
