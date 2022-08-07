The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
'Expect delays' during week-long gas works at Stevenage roundabout

Will Durrant

Published: 12:49 PM August 7, 2022
A roundabout in Stevenage is expected to feature 24-hour lane closures between Monday, August 8 and Friday, August 12

Motorists in Stevenage should "expect delays" this week as gas works get underway in the town.

According to Hertfordshire County Council, lane closures will be in place at the A603/A1072 Gunnelswood Road, Hitchin Road and Martins Way roundabout between Monday, August 8 and Friday, August 12.

The lane closures are expected to be in place 24 hours per day while engineers complete gas works on the roundabout, which is near Lister Hospital and the A1(M) junction 8.

A council statement reads: "24/7 lane closures on Hitchin Road and Gunnelswood Road roundabout between August 8 and August 12.

"This traffic management is to allow safe working for gas disconnection purposes.

"Please expect delays and plan ahead of your journey."

