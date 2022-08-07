A roundabout in Stevenage is expected to feature 24-hour lane closures between Monday, August 8 and Friday, August 12 - Credit: Google Earth

Motorists in Stevenage should "expect delays" this week as gas works get underway in the town.

According to Hertfordshire County Council, lane closures will be in place at the A603/A1072 Gunnelswood Road, Hitchin Road and Martins Way roundabout between Monday, August 8 and Friday, August 12.

The lane closures are expected to be in place 24 hours per day while engineers complete gas works on the roundabout, which is near Lister Hospital and the A1(M) junction 8.

#Stevenage 24/7 Lane closures on Hitchin Road & Gunnelswood road roundabout between 8 - 12 August. This traffic management is to allow safe working for gas disconnection purposes. More info: https://t.co/QYlg5sdYC1 Please expect delays and plan ahead of your journey. pic.twitter.com/l4dvsLHJCM — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) August 7, 2022

A council statement reads: "24/7 lane closures on Hitchin Road and Gunnelswood Road roundabout between August 8 and August 12.

"This traffic management is to allow safe working for gas disconnection purposes.

"Please expect delays and plan ahead of your journey."