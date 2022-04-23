This main road through Stevenage is set to close across four nights between Monday, April 25 and Friday, April 29 - Credit: Google Earth

A main road through Stevenage is due to close for four nights.

Hertfordshire County Council is due to resurface the A602 Lytton Way southbound between 10pm on 5am from Monday, April 25 until Friday, April 29.

A council statement reads: "We'll be undertaking major improvement works to the highway as part of the new bus interchange being constructed.

"The southbound carriageway (Tesco side) will be closed between April 25 and April 29.

"Works will be undertaking between 10pm and 5am, under a road closure."

The council asked motorists to follow its diversion - along A1155 Fairlands Way, A1072 Gunnels Wood Road, and A1070 Six Hills Way.

The spokesperson added: "If you need to use your vehicle, please make sure you move it outside the road closure area at least 30 minutes before works are due to start.

"Access to and from Swingate will be controlled by traffic management operatives on site."

Works on the northbound side are currently scheduled to take place between Monday, May 9 and Friday, May 13.

