Disruption in Stevenage after A602 Lytton Way crash

Live

A crash was reported on the A602 Lytton Way at around 2pm today (Thursday, July 28) - Credit: Google Earth

A main road through Stevenage is shut while emergency crews deal with a crash.

According to Stevenage Police, part of the A602 Lytton Way was shut from around 2pm today (Thursday, July 28) to let emergency crews deal with the incident.

A police statement reads: "We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Lytton Way, Stevenage.

"Closures have been put in place while emergency services and highways colleagues work to clear the scene.

"Please avoid the area at this time. Thank you."