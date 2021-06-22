Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
A602 remains partially shut in Stevenage after crash

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:23 AM June 22, 2021    Updated: 9:45 AM June 22, 2021
The A602 Lytton Way is closed this morning (Tuesday, June 22) after a crash on the southbound carriageway

The A602 Lytton Way is closed this morning (Tuesday, June 22) after a crash on the southbound carriageway

A main road through the heart of Stevenage has partially reopened following an accident this morning.

The incident is thought to have occurred at around 8am on the southbound carriageway of Lytton Way between the one way system and Trinity Road - near the Esso Roundabout.

Both lanes were initially closed after the accident with heavy traffic ensuing as a result, and traffic towards the town centre being redirected back into the one way system.

Herts Highways has since confirmed that one lane has reopened.

Herts police have been contacted for comment. More information as we get it.



Stevenage News

