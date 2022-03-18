The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Busy section of A602 closed this weekend

Rosie Boon

Published: 5:38 PM March 18, 2022
Updated: 5:55 PM March 18, 2022
A section of the A602 will close this weekend. 

A busy section of the A602 between Stevenage and Ware will close this weekend. 

Hertfordshire Highways announced that the A602 will be closed between Whempstead Road and Anchor Lane from 6.30am on March 19 to 5am on March 21. 

It said: "Please follow the signposted diversion and allow extra time for your journey in case of delays. We thank you for your patience. We want to improve the major junctions, reduce delays and make the route safer. "

The closure is due to drainage and utility works. 
 

