Published: 5:38 PM January 14, 2021

A road is closed between Stevenage and Watton due to flooding. - Credit: Archant

Another road has been shut near Stevenage due to flooding after heavy rainfall.

The A602 between Watton and Stevenage is currently closed by police, and drivers are advised to find alternative routes where possible.

ROAD CLOSED: #HooksCross A602 between Watton and Stevenage currently CLOSED by Police due to flooding. Seek alternative routes where possible. #AvoidTheArea pic.twitter.com/pCFRH5E0bG — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) January 14, 2021

Martins Way in Stevenage was also shut this morning due to flooding overnight.