Car crashes with pedestrian on A602 Stevenage Road
A crash involving a car and a pedestrian has taken place on the A602 Stevenage Road, in Hitchin.
The incident occurred at 7.45am today (July 1) on the Westbound carriageway, near the roundabout at the junction with the B656 London Road.
Teams from Hertfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital to have leg injuries assessed.
Delays of 30 minutes were experienced by motorists at the time of the incident.
The scene had been cleared by 8.30am.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called just before 7.45am today following a collision in Stevenage Road, Hitchin.
"The incident occurred near the roundabout at the junction with London Road and involved a car and a pedestrian.
"Officers attended, alongside the ambulance service and the pedestrian was taken to hospital to have leg injuries assessed.
"The scene was cleared by 8.30am."