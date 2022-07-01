The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

Car crashes with pedestrian on A602 Stevenage Road

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:27 AM July 1, 2022
The A602 leading to the roundabout.

The incident occurred near the roundabout, at the junction with London Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving a car and a pedestrian has taken place on the A602 Stevenage Road, in Hitchin.

The incident occurred at 7.45am today (July 1) on the Westbound carriageway, near the roundabout at the junction with the B656 London Road.

Teams from Hertfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital to have leg injuries assessed.

Delays of 30 minutes were experienced by motorists at the time of the incident.

The scene had been cleared by 8.30am.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called just before 7.45am today following a collision in Stevenage Road, Hitchin.

Most Read

  1. 1 Five teenagers arrested following 'violent disorder' in Stevenage
  2. 2 Plans for second multi-storey car park at Stevenage's Lister Hospital to help 'better meet demand'
  3. 3 A1(M) closed in both directions near Letchworth
  1. 4 Mental health crisis café to open in Stevenage
  2. 5 Plans approved for former Stevenage bus station site
  3. 6 £3k thank you to Lister for pregnant wife's bleed on brain care
  4. 7 Three arrested after cannabis, cash and phones seized
  5. 8 Car crashes with pedestrian on A602 Stevenage Road
  6. 9 Can you spot your school at Stevenage's Commonwealth Games Day?
  7. 10 North Herts Sanctuary announces plans to continue support amid service changes

"The incident occurred near the roundabout at the junction with London Road and involved a car and a pedestrian.

"Officers attended, alongside the ambulance service and the pedestrian was taken to hospital to have leg injuries assessed.

"The scene was cleared by 8.30am."

Hertfordshire Constabulary
East of England Ambulance Service
Hertfordshire Highways
Hitchin News

Don't Miss

Outside Chicken George in Hitchin

North Herts Council | Updated

Licence review for Hitchin's Chicken George after neighbour complaint

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Dickens Boulevard, with houses and pavement either side.

Bedfordshire Police

11-year-old boy 'seriously injured' after e-scooter and car crash

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Crown Court, where Frances Noble, 66, who now lives in Berlin, was handed a prison sentence

St Albans Crown Court

Weston fraudster given jail time after scamming council out of £700,000

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A black police jacket with a camera on the front.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Lights stolen in Baldock burglary

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon