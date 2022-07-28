The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with leg injuries after crash near Shefford

Will Durrant

Published: 1:35 PM July 28, 2022
Updated: 1:42 PM July 28, 2022
A motorcyclist sustained leg injuries on Saturday, July 23 after an incident on the A507 near Shefford

A motorcyclist sustained leg injuries on Saturday, July 23 after an incident on the A507 near Shefford - Credit: Google Earth

A motorcyclist is in hospital after a crash near the Hertfordshire-Bedfordshire border.

At around 4.30pm on Saturday, July 23, a silver Yamaha motorcycle and a blue Volvo C70 were involved in the crash on the A507 Ampthill Road near Shefford.

The Yamaha rider, a man in his 40s, sustained leg injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Bedfordshire Police has launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident.

PC Dale Powell, investigating, said: "We are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We're particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

"Any information you have could help us establish the circumstances and be really helpful to the investigation."

A police spokesperson said anybody with information can file a report to police online (https://www.beds.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting incident 313 of July 23.

