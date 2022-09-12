Updated
Range Rover and van crash on A505
A car and a van have been involved in a crash on the A505.
The incident took place at around 2.22pm this afternoon (Monday, September 12), near the turning for Ashwell.
According to an eye witness, a black Range Rover had spun to face oncoming traffic.
A van was also seen, having left the road and entered some bushes.
Teams from Hertfordshire police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.
Recovery was also organised for both vehicles.
Road closures were put in place at the time, however, these have since been reopened.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said at the time: "Police were called at 2.22pm today (Monday, September 12) to reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles on the A505 between Baldock and Royston.
"Officers are currently at the scene along with the ambulance service and the fire and rescue service.
"Recovery is being arranged for the vehicles involved.
"Road closures are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route."