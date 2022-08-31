A505 closed due to crash near Hitchin

Live

The crash has been described as "damage-only" by police. - Credit: Google Maps

The A505 Offley Road has been closed due to a crash in the Hitchin area.

The road, which leads from Luton to Hitchin, was initially shut at around 4.56pm this afternoon (Wednesday, August 31) and will remain closed whilst the emergency services deal with the incident.

Officers from Hertfordshire police are currently on the scene.

The crash has been described as "damage-only" by police, with no injuries reported as a result of the collision.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "We are currently at the scene of a damage-only road traffic collision on the A505 Offley Road, Hitchin.

"The road, from Luton to Hitchin, is closed while the incident is dealt with.

"Please avoid the area at this time.

"Thank you."