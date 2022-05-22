The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

A505 driver left with serious injuries after car leaves road near Hitchin

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:19 PM May 22, 2022
Updated: 4:01 PM May 22, 2022
A woman was left with serious injuries after a crash on the A505 near Hitchin (File picture)

A woman was left with serious injuries after a crash on the A505 near Hitchin last night (Saturday, May 21, File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

A woman is in hospital after the car she was driving landed in a field near Hitchin.

The 40-year-old woman was seriously injured when she left the A505 road at around 11pm last night (Saturday, May 21).

She was the only person in the car, and was travelling towards Hitchin from the direction of Luton at the time.

Hertfordshire Police has launched an appeal for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage following a serious collision in North Herts.

"The driver and only person in the vehicle, a 40-year-old woman, was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment."

They said reports can be made online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting "ISR 859 of May 21".

Alternatively, witnesses can file reports 100 per cent anonymously with CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hitchin News

Don't Miss

Site for potential housing development in Burwell Road in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council

Plans to demolish two houses and build 20 flats in their place

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Computer-generated image of the proposed housing development at Courtlands Riding Stables in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council

Plans to demolish riding stables to make way for housing

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The former owner of The Granby pub - which now under new management - has been issued with a fine for serving unsafe food

Food and Drink

Former pub owner admits to food hygiene offences

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of Stevenage Road, Walkern, with houses and fields.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Stevenage woman arrested following 'dangerous driving and assault'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon