A woman was left with serious injuries after a crash on the A505 near Hitchin last night (Saturday, May 21, File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

A woman is in hospital after the car she was driving landed in a field near Hitchin.

The 40-year-old woman was seriously injured when she left the A505 road at around 11pm last night (Saturday, May 21).

She was the only person in the car, and was travelling towards Hitchin from the direction of Luton at the time.

Hertfordshire Police has launched an appeal for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage following a serious collision in North Herts.

"The driver and only person in the vehicle, a 40-year-old woman, was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment."

They said reports can be made online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting "ISR 859 of May 21".

Alternatively, witnesses can file reports 100 per cent anonymously with CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.