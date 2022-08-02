The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Motorist suffers 'GBH-level injuries' in A505 Baldock hit-and-run

Will Durrant

Published: 2:45 PM August 2, 2022
Updated: 3:11 PM August 2, 2022
A hit-and-run took place on the A505 near the A1(M) junction 9 roundabout at Letchworth and Baldock

A hit-and-run took place on the A505 near the A1(M) junction 9 roundabout at Letchworth and Baldock (File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

A man whose vehicle came to a stop on the A505 suffered "GBH-level injuries" when he was struck by another motorist.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, a man left his vehicle after it came to a stop on the A505 Baldock Bypass at around 4pm yesterday (Monday, August 1).

When he left his vehicle, the man was struck by a motorist in another vehicle who made off.

The victim sustained injuries which are normally seen during grievous bodily harm call-outs, a police spokesperson said.

The incident took place near the A1(M) junction 9 roundabout in the Letchworth and Baldock area, in the direction of Royston.

The police spokesperson said: "It was reported that a man had exited his vehicle after a coming to a stop near the roundabout at junction 9 of the A1(M) (towards Royston).

"He was then struck by another vehicle which made off from the scene. The vehicle is described as being a rust orange/red colour.

"Officers attended, alongside the ambulance service and road closures were put in place.

"The man suffered GBH-level injuries and was taken to hospital.

"Enquiries are continuing at this time to trace the vehicle involved."

A police spokesperson said anybody with information about the incident or the moments leading up to the incident, or anybody with dashcam footage, should contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 41/61474/22.

