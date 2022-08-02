Motorist suffers 'GBH-level injuries' in A505 Baldock hit-and-run
- Credit: Google Earth
A man whose vehicle came to a stop on the A505 suffered "GBH-level injuries" when he was struck by another motorist.
According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, a man left his vehicle after it came to a stop on the A505 Baldock Bypass at around 4pm yesterday (Monday, August 1).
When he left his vehicle, the man was struck by a motorist in another vehicle who made off.
The victim sustained injuries which are normally seen during grievous bodily harm call-outs, a police spokesperson said.
The incident took place near the A1(M) junction 9 roundabout in the Letchworth and Baldock area, in the direction of Royston.
The police spokesperson said: "It was reported that a man had exited his vehicle after a coming to a stop near the roundabout at junction 9 of the A1(M) (towards Royston).
"He was then struck by another vehicle which made off from the scene. The vehicle is described as being a rust orange/red colour.
"Officers attended, alongside the ambulance service and road closures were put in place.
Most Read
- 1 A505 long delays due to crash near Letchworth and Baldock
- 2 No action to be taken following Chicken George licence review
- 3 Music festival Old Town Live set to return with stages in High Street and venues across Stevenage Old Town
- 4 Motorist suffers 'GBH-level injuries' in A505 Baldock hit-and-run
- 5 Hitchin's Churchgate shopping centre sold to council
- 6 Pedestrian in her 70s in hospital after village crash involving HGV
- 7 Warning after increase in doorstep rogue traders
- 8 Plans for Hollywood's Sunset Studios in Hertfordshire move a step closer
- 9 Home Secretary visits Hertfordshire to meet new police recruits
- 10 Teen arrested in connection with Stevenage rape
"The man suffered GBH-level injuries and was taken to hospital.
"Enquiries are continuing at this time to trace the vehicle involved."
A police spokesperson said anybody with information about the incident or the moments leading up to the incident, or anybody with dashcam footage, should contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 41/61474/22.