Breaking
A505 long delays due to crash near Letchworth and Baldock
- Credit: Google Earth
A main road near Letchworth and Baldock is partially blocked due to a crash.
According to Hertfordshire County Council, there are delays of around 30 minutes on the A505 Letchworth Gate and Baldock Bypass this evening (August 1) due to the incident.
A council statement at 4.30pm read: "Letchworth Gate - long delays of 30 minutes due to an RTC.
"Emergency services are on the scene.
"Avoid the area."
A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Police were contacted at around 4pm on Monday, August 1 following a road traffic collision on the A505 Baldock Bypass.
"Officers are currently on scene.
"Road closures have been put in place at Letchworth Gate and people are asked to please avoid the area at this time."
According to traffic monitoring by One Network, traffic is queuing on the A505 through Letchworth town centre.
There are minor delays on the A1(M) northbound approaching junction 9 (Letchworth and Baldock).