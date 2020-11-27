Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Police warn of difficult driving conditions as A505 closes after crash

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 10:01 AM November 27, 2020    Updated: 7:28 PM December 14, 2020
There are delays after a crash on the A505. Picture: Policing Fenland

Parts of the A1(M) and the surrounding roads are clogged up with traffic this morning, after a “serious crash” on the A505 in both directions.

The A505 Baldock bypass is currently closed following a collision just before 8am this morning. Motorists are advised to avoid the bypass and surrounding areas, including Junction 9 of the A1(M) as there is “significant” traffic.

And the county council’s highways division are warning of long delays in Letchworth, Baldock and heading towards Royston following the incident this morning.

READ MORE: A10 shut following serious collision between van and dogwalkerHerts Police are warning of the “difficult” driving conditions caused by fog this morning, and are urging motorists to take extra care and reduce their speed until conditions improve.

