Severe delays on A1(M) after police incident

Published: 9:17 AM August 16, 2021 Updated: 10:11 AM August 16, 2021

Those travelling southbound from Stevenage are experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes due to a police incident on the A1(M) - Credit: Archant

Delays continue on the A1(M) this morning after a police incident at Welwyn Garden City.

The motorway was shut in both directions between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 6 Welwyn, but has since reopened - with normal conditions expected within the next hour or so.

**Update**



Road closures have now been lifted in both directions on the A1(M).



It will take some time for the backlog of traffic to clear, so please leave plenty of extra time for your journey or seek alternative routes.



#410149@HertsPolice @HighwaysEAST https://t.co/UDR4jp0yk4 — BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) August 16, 2021

A severe build-up of traffic backed up as far as Stevenage, and those travelling on the northbound carriageway between Junction 3 St Albans/South Hatfield and Junction 4 also experienced delays.

Crews from the police, fire and ambulance services were on scene.

More information as we get it.