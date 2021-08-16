Severe delays on A1(M) after police incident
Published: 9:17 AM August 16, 2021 Updated: 10:11 AM August 16, 2021
Delays continue on the A1(M) this morning after a police incident at Welwyn Garden City.
The motorway was shut in both directions between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 6 Welwyn, but has since reopened - with normal conditions expected within the next hour or so.
A severe build-up of traffic backed up as far as Stevenage, and those travelling on the northbound carriageway between Junction 3 St Albans/South Hatfield and Junction 4 also experienced delays.
Crews from the police, fire and ambulance services were on scene.
More information as we get it.
