Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

Severe delays on A1(M) after police incident

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:17 AM August 16, 2021    Updated: 10:11 AM August 16, 2021
A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Those travelling southbound from Stevenage are experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes due to a police incident on the A1(M) - Credit: Archant

Delays continue on the A1(M) this morning after a police incident at Welwyn Garden City.

The motorway was shut in both directions between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 6 Welwyn, but has since reopened - with normal conditions expected within the next hour or so.

A severe build-up of traffic backed up as far as Stevenage, and those travelling on the northbound carriageway between Junction 3 St Albans/South Hatfield and Junction 4 also experienced delays.

Crews from the police, fire and ambulance services were on scene.

More information as we get it.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Foam littered Stevenage's town square on Sunday after pranksters filled the fountain with washing up liquid

Police launch criminal investigation after foaming fountain prank

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Activities in and out of the pool will take place at the event. Picture: North Herts District Counci

British Naturism organises nude swim in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
A map outlining the area under Compulsory Purchase Order powers in Stevenage town centre

Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage regeneration: Businesses face being forced out

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Exam with school student having a educational test, thinking hard, writing answer in classroom for

Hertfordshire A Level results

Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts A-level results 2021

Comet reporters

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus