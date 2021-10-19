Multiple cars involved in A1(M) collision

Updated

Published: 9:21 AM October 19, 2021 Updated: 10:19 AM October 19, 2021

Multiple cars have been involved in a collision on the A1(M) southbound between Junctio - Credit: Archant

Multiple vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A1(M) this morning.

Car were piled up on the central reservation travelling southbound between Junction 9 (Letchworth) and Junction 8 (Stevenage/Hitchin).

Herts police, who were called at 8.42am to the accident, confirmed that a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Audi A4 had been in the collision.

No injuries were reported. One lane was temporarily closed while the incident was dealt with and the vehicles were recovered.

As a result of the crash, traffic is building up to Junction 9, with an average speed on the carriageway of between 10 and 15mph.