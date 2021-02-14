Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Did you witness 'erratic driving' and near collision on A1(M)?

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 9:59 AM February 14, 2021   
car traffic waiting A1(M)

Did you witness the near collision on the A1(M) yesterday near J6? - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and information, after there were reports of erratic driving and a near-miss on part of the A1(M) over the weekend.

At around 12.30pm on Saturday, February 13, it was reported that a Vauxhall Corsa and a dark red saloon style car were involved in a near collision whilst driving north along the A1(M). near J6.  

No one was injured during the incident. 

PC Christopher Doughty, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigations are continuing at this time, to establish the circumstances around the incident. It is believed that one of the vehicles was driving erratically preceding the collision.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident, or events leading up to it, to please get in touch.

"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident just prior 12.30pm on the day. I would urge motorists who were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted, to please review any footage and contact us if you have captured anything that may assist us.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 281 of 13 February, 2021.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

