Live
Severe delays on the A1(M) due to multi-vehicle crash near Stevenage
- Credit: Nick Mead
A multi-vehicle crash between Stevenage and Welwyn has led to A1(M) delays in both directions.
The motorway is closed southbound following the collision and fire, which took place at around midday today (Saturday, March 26).
Pictures taken at around 1pm show smoke billowing over the road with traffic stopped in both directions.
The incident is in the Knebworth area.
The Traffic England map at 2pm shows that London-bound tailbacks stretch to junction 9 at Letchworth, with the road closed south from the A602 at Stevenage.
Northbound, traffic is queuing from junction 6 at Welwyn.
A National Highways statement reads: "Traffic officers and emergency services are working at the scene.
"Following a fire, the road may be closed for a number of hours."
A Traffic England statement reads: "Normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.45 and 3pm."
For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.
