Severe delays on the A1(M) due to multi-vehicle crash near Stevenage

Will Durrant

Published: 1:08 PM March 26, 2022
Updated: 2:05 PM March 26, 2022
Pictures show smoke over the A1(M) with both carriageways disrupted

Pictures show smoke over the A1(M) with both carriageways disrupted following a multi-vehicle crash today (March 26) - Credit: Nick Mead

A multi-vehicle crash between Stevenage and Welwyn has led to A1(M) delays in both directions.

The motorway is closed southbound following the collision and fire, which took place at around midday today (Saturday, March 26).

A traffic camera near Welwyn shows queuing traffic on the A1(M)

A traffic camera near Welwyn shows queuing traffic on the A1(M) - Credit: Traffic England

A traffic camera at junction 6 (A1000, Welwyn) shows bumper-to-bumper queues on the northbound carriageway

A traffic camera at junction 6 (A1000, Welwyn) shows bumper-to-bumper queues on the northbound carriageway - Credit: Traffic England

Pictures taken at around 1pm show smoke billowing over the road with traffic stopped in both directions.

The incident is in the Knebworth area.

The Traffic England map at 2pm shows that London-bound tailbacks stretch to junction 9 at Letchworth, with the road closed south from the A602 at Stevenage.

Northbound, traffic is queuing from junction 6 at Welwyn.

A National Highways statement reads: "Traffic officers and emergency services are working at the scene.

"Following a fire, the road may be closed for a number of hours."

A Traffic England statement reads: "Normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.45 and 3pm."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.

