Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency services called to crash on A1(M)

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:36 AM November 23, 2021
A cyclist was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted in Royston, and police are appealing for i

Police were called to Valley Way in Letchworth after reports of a kidnapping - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A1(M) involving three vehicles.

Police were called just after 8am today following a collision on the A1(M) southbound between Junctions 9 for Letchworth and Baldock and 8 for Stevenage and Hitchin.

It is reported that three vehicles were involved.

Officers are in attendance alongside fire and ambulance services, and lane closures are in place.

Herts Live
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to reports of a theft at Jubilee Trade Centre in Letchworth

Herts Live

Two arrested after metal theft in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Herts police are appealing for those with information on a burglary at Next in Stevenage on October 18 to come forward

Herts Live

Town centre burglary prompts CCTV appeal

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Police stock

Herts Live

Herts police officer charged with string of child sexual abuse offences

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon