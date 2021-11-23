Emergency services called to crash on A1(M)
Published: 9:36 AM November 23, 2021
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A1(M) involving three vehicles.
Police were called just after 8am today following a collision on the A1(M) southbound between Junctions 9 for Letchworth and Baldock and 8 for Stevenage and Hitchin.
It is reported that three vehicles were involved.
Officers are in attendance alongside fire and ambulance services, and lane closures are in place.