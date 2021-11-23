Emergency services called to crash on A1(M)

Police were called to Valley Way in Letchworth after reports of a kidnapping - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A1(M) involving three vehicles.

Police were called just after 8am today following a collision on the A1(M) southbound between Junctions 9 for Letchworth and Baldock and 8 for Stevenage and Hitchin.

It is reported that three vehicles were involved.

Officers are in attendance alongside fire and ambulance services, and lane closures are in place.