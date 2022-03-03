The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Stevenage A1(M) junction closed after collision and 'medical emergency'

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:33 PM March 3, 2022
A1(M) junction 7 for the A602 at Stevenage

There is no exit from the A1(M) in either direction at junction 7 due to a collision - Credit: Google Earth

A motorway junction at Stevenage is blocked due to a medical emergency and collision.

There is no exit from the A1(M) at junction 7 for Stevenage in either direction.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has said: "We're currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the roundabout at junction 7 of the A1(M) in Stevenage.

"The exit slips are closed both north and southbound and people are advised to check their routes before they travel."

National Highways' Traffic England map shows that there is some minor congestion on the A1(M) northbound between junction 6 at Welwyn Garden City and junction 8 at Letchworth.

