There is no exit from the A1(M) in either direction at junction 7 due to a collision - Credit: Google Earth

A motorway junction at Stevenage is blocked due to a medical emergency and collision.

There is no exit from the A1(M) at junction 7 for Stevenage in either direction.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has said: "We're currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the roundabout at junction 7 of the A1(M) in Stevenage.

"The exit slips are closed both north and southbound and people are advised to check their routes before they travel."

⚠️ We're currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the roundabout at junction 7 of the A1(m) in #Stevenage.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ByTHDwwona — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) March 3, 2022

National Highways' Traffic England map shows that there is some minor congestion on the A1(M) northbound between junction 6 at Welwyn Garden City and junction 8 at Letchworth.