Closures lifted on A1(M) after emergency services deem road safe

The A1(M) near Stevenage was closed after a overhead cable fell on to the carriageway - Credit: Google

Closures on the A1(M) near Stevenage have now been lifted, after an overhead cable had fallen on to the carriageway.

Police closed the road between Junctions 7 and 8 in both directions while the cables were located and assessed by the fire service and power company specialists.

The area was deemed safe and closures were lifted by 4.15pm.

There continues to be delays of up to 22 minutes in the northbound carriageway.