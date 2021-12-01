A1(M) closed in both directions due to fallen cables

Traffic is building on the A1(M) near Stevenage due to a fallen overhead cable - Credit: Archant

Traffic is building on the A1(M) after the road was closed due to a fault in overhead cables.

The road is closed in both directions between Junction 7 and 8 for Stevenage.

There are delays of up to 30 minutes on the northbound carriageway, and 12 minutes southbound - which are expected to increase.

The #A1M in #Hertfordshire is closed in both directions between J7 and J8 near #Stevenage due to overhead power cable fault across the road. Delays are building on approach. pic.twitter.com/KE09ewwlTg — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) December 1, 2021

The closure is also causing delays on the A602 Coreys Mill roundabout in Stevenage as traffic is diverted.