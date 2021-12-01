Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

A1(M) closed in both directions due to fallen cables

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:47 PM December 1, 2021
news@thecomet.net

Traffic is building on the A1(M) near Stevenage due to a fallen overhead cable - Credit: Archant

Traffic is building on the A1(M) after the road was closed due to a fault in overhead cables.

The road is closed in both directions between Junction 7 and 8 for Stevenage. 

There are delays of up to 30 minutes on the northbound carriageway, and 12 minutes southbound - which are expected to increase.

The closure is also causing delays on the A602 Coreys Mill roundabout in Stevenage as traffic is diverted.

Stevenage News

