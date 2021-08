Published: 9:27 AM August 24, 2021 Updated: 9:38 AM August 24, 2021

The A1(M) has been closed in both directions this morning, as officers dealt with an incident on a bridge.

The closure was in place between Junction 5 and Junction 6 for Welwyn Garden City from around 7am.

The road is now in the process of reopening, but congestion is expected to continue for a short time.