A1(M) closed after incident near Baldock

The A1(M) has been closed in both directions near Baldock while police attend the scene of an incident.

The road was closed at around 5pm today near Junction 10 for Baldock services.

The northbound section of the road has an up and over closure, while southbound is diverted via Langford and Letchworth to Junction 9.

RP71 - A1(M) J.10 (Baldock Services) - Currently on scene at an incident and have closed both Northbound and Southbound. Northbound has an up and over closure, and Southbound diverted via Langford and Letchworth to J.9. Apologies for any delays whilst we resolve the incident.

Bed, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit has apologised for delays while they attend the scene.

