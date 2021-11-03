Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
A1(M) closed after incident near Baldock

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:28 PM November 3, 2021
Willian Road has been closed by police as a large tree has fallen.

The A1(M) is closed in both directions near Baldock - Credit: Archant

The A1(M) has been closed in both directions near Baldock while police attend the scene of an incident.

The road was closed at around 5pm today near Junction 10 for Baldock services.

The northbound section of the road has an up and over closure, while southbound is diverted via Langford and Letchworth to Junction 9.

Bed, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit has apologised for delays while they attend the scene.

More information to come as we get it.

