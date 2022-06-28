A1(M) closed in both directions near Letchworth
Published: 5:21 PM June 28, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
The A1(M) has been closed in both directions near Letchworth.
An incident on a bridge over the carriageway near Junction 9 has caused Hertfordshire Police to close the highway.
The current closure affects the road between Junction 9 for Letchworth, and Junction 8 near Lister Hospital in Stevenage.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and check before commencing their journeys.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "We are currently dealing with an incident on a bridge over the A1m, near junction 9.
"The carriageway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 8 and 9.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and check before they travel.
Most Read
- 1 A1(M) closed in both directions near Letchworth
- 2 11-year-old boy 'seriously injured' after e-scooter and car crash
- 3 Lights stolen in Baldock burglary
- 4 Villagers pull together to support boy with life-limiting condition
- 5 Weston fraudster given jail time after scamming council out of £700,000
- 6 Licence review for Hitchin's Chicken George after neighbour complaint
- 7 Crowds gather to mark Armed Forces Day in Letchworth
- 8 Our sporting stars celebrated with museum exhibition
- 9 Bid to find living kidney transplant donor for Hitchin girl
- 10 'He lives on in the hearts of those who knew him' - hundreds pay respects to Kajetan at moving mass
"Thank you for your patience."