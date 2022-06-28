The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
A1(M) closed in both directions near Letchworth

Pearce Bates

Published: 5:21 PM June 28, 2022
The A1(M) with a bridge over the highway.

Hertfordshire Police are currently dealing with an incident on a bridge near Junction 9. - Credit: Google Maps

The A1(M) has been closed in both directions near Letchworth.

An incident on a bridge over the carriageway near Junction 9 has caused Hertfordshire Police to close the highway.

The current closure affects the road between Junction 9 for Letchworth, and Junction 8 near Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and check before commencing their journeys.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "We are currently dealing with an incident on a bridge over the A1m, near junction 9.

"The carriageway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 8 and 9.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and check before they travel.

"Thank you for your patience."

Hertfordshire Highways
Hertfordshire Constabulary
Letchworth Garden City News
Stevenage News

