Stevenage-based charity opens new sensory garden for children with autism

It was all smiles at Tracks Autism, Stevenage after their new sensory garden was opened. Picture: Mervyn Terrett Archant

A Stevenage-based charity that provides specialist care for children with autism has opened a new sensory stimulation garden for their pupils to enjoy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lady Hobson and Tracks' Chairman Mervyn Terrett open the centre's new sensory garden. Picture: Supplied Lady Hobson and Tracks' Chairman Mervyn Terrett open the centre's new sensory garden. Picture: Supplied

Tracks Autism, based in Boulton Road, officially opened its Grand Sensory Stimulation Garden on Wednesday.

The top of the range play equipment is set in rubber solution, making it safe for all users and usable in any weather conditions.

You may also want to watch:

Tracks' patron, Lady Marina Hobson, cut the new garden's ribbon - and was joined by Stevenage mayor Simon Speller, borough councillor Margaret Notley and Tracks president Jane Pitman, as well as many other donors.

Lady Hobson was a significant donor to the project, alongside Bar and Beyond, the Dorrington family and several SBC councillors.

Tracks Autism is one of only three specialist early years centres for young children with autism and related conditions across the UK.

The charity's next event is an autism-friendly Santa's Grotto on Sunday, December 8.