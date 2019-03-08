Stevenage autism charity receives much-needed funding support
PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 October 2019
Two running clubs have raised funds which are set to make "a huge difference" to a specialist early years centre for children with an autistic spectrum condition.
TRACKS Autism in Stevenage was North Herts Road Runners' charity of the year 2018/19, with more than £6,000 raised through events including Santa Canta.
Stevenage Striders also donated £745 to TRACKS following the inaugural Stevenage 10k in September.
Fundraiser Barbara Sayers said: "Having first-hand experience of TRACKS with my own child, I can honestly say they are a lifeline.
"They supported me through the processes of diagnosis and understanding how autism impacts my child, through to his transition into school.
"TRACKS is a small charity so the money raised will make a huge difference."
TRACKS has also received a donation of toys from ScS. The company's Lauren Old said: "Hopefully they will bring smiles to the children."