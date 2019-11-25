Closure order granted for Letchworth flat after drug-related behaviour

A closure order has been granted for a flat in Letchworth, after residents complained that the address was being used for drug-related anti-social behaviour.

Safer Neighbourhood police officers worked with housing association Settle to close the flat - in Townley in Letchworth - following reports of drug dealing and drug use by its occupants.

A three-month closure order was granted by Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Friday.

If any unauthorised person enters the flat in that time, they will be arrested and face possible imprisonment - or receive a fine of up to £5,000.

North Herts anti-social behaviour officer Jeanette Dallimore said: "The behaviour of the occupant and his associates was having a detrimental effect on the lives of the other local residents. Officers were called to address on numerous occasions following reports of criminal and drug related activity, rowdy, inconsiderate and other associated behaviour.

"I hope this has reassured the community that we take reports like this very seriously and, along with our partners, have worked extremely hard to gather evidence to support the closure order application."

Anyone who wants to report anti-social behaviour can call Herts police on 101 or report online at herts.police.uk/report.

You can also speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.