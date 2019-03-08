Advanced search

Hitchin family's appeal to find missing tortoise Miffy

PUBLISHED: 16:54 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 01 May 2019

Miffy the tortoise has been missing for nearly two weeks. Picture: supplied

Archant

The owners of a Hitchin tortoise which has been in the family for 50 years have asked the Comet to make a desperate public appeal on their behalf – after their beloved pet disappeared.

Miffy, who is known to enjoy dandelion leaves and burying himself in the ground, was last spotted walking up Priory Way in Hitchin, on April 20.

The tortoise is described as being “fairly fast” and capable of climbing a few steps.

Mimi de Wolf from the family said: “Fifty years of having the same pet makes him so special to me. I can still remember choosing him when I was three.

“I have had my tortoise as a pet for 50 years...we've been through a lot together!”

If you have any information contact Hitchin Veterinary Surgery on 01462 436963.

