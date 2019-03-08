East and North Herts NHS Trust earns Top Hospital Award 2019

Ben Riley of CHKS, Martin Armstrong of East and North Herts NHS and Michael Chilvers of East and North Herts NHS celebrate the news in Stevenage. Archant

The East and North Herts NHS Trust has been named as one of the 40 best Trusts in the UK at a national ceremony.

The NHS trust picked up a 'Top Hospitals Awards 2019' based on its strong performances across the board compared with the other 142 acute hospital trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The award, from healthcare specialists CHKS, is based on data tracked by NHS digital in areas such as safety, clinical effectiveness and health outcomes.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the 40 Top Hospital Awards on offer, an NHS trust is evaluated on 22 indicators which measure its overall performance.

The East and North Herts NHS Trust was especially praised for its excellent quality of care and patient safety records.

Michael Chilvers, medical director at the NHS trust, said: "This is an award for every member of staff who works so hard every day to ensure the best quality care for each patient.

"It is a great achievement and reflects the unwavering commitment and dedication of everyone involved."