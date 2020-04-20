Advanced search

Hitchin couple to deliver free virtual environmental education workshop for World Earth Day

PUBLISHED: 16:57 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 20 April 2020

Tommie Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge of @BambuuBrush will host a free virtual workshop for World Earth Day. Picture: Supplied

Tommie Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge of @BambuuBrush will host a free virtual workshop for World Earth Day. Picture: Supplied

A couple that run a Hitchin–based business will be hosting a virtual workshop that will cover everything from plastic pollution to music and dance lessons.

Tommie Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge, founders of @BambuuBrush, will be educating any KS1 and KS2 pupils this Wednesday (22nd) between 10am and 2pm as part of World Earth Day.

The couple, among other guests invited for the day, will deliver a full and free day of fun, educational workshops on how we can work together and combat plastic pollution and other environmental issues.

Other speakers will include a talk from a former Google World Science Fair winner, a PE/dance lesson with Nicole Bondzie, who starred in Aladdin and Mamma Mia, and an art lesson with the international development manager at Humanitas, a Hitchin–based charity.

Tommie said: “Together, we can all celebrate and learn from the comfort of our own homes.

“Spread the word – Together, we can change the world!”

To register for the day’s events, visit bambuubrush.com/pages/earth-day-1

