£10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes seized from Stevenage store

Herts police and trading standards officers seized £10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes from a Stevenage store. Picture: Herts police Archant

An estimated £10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and a large amount of hand rolling tobacco was seized from a Stevenage store on Friday.

Officers from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team joined up with Hertfordshire Trading Standards officers to carry out an inspection of a store in The Forum area of the town centre.

The tobacco products were seized, and an investigation to establish the authenticity of the tobacco is currently under way by Hertfordshire County Council's trading standards team.

Sergeant Nic Achilleos from the neighbourhood team said: "The police will continue to work with Hertfordshire Trading Standards to disrupt any suspected illegal trading.

"Consumers are warned to avoid the temptation to save money by purchasing illegal cigarettes, as they are not bound by ingredient checks."

Councillor Terry Hone, the county council's cabinet member for community safety and waste management, said: "Investigations are ongoing after this successful operation led by our trading standards officers.

"We are grateful to Hertfordshire police and the other agencies involved for their support."

A 35-year-old man from Stevenage was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon at the time, but has now been released from custody with no further action to be taken.

Earlier this year, £40,000 worth of illegal tobacco was seized in Stevenage and Borehamwood, following a tip-off to Herts County Council's trading standards department.