Women's safety: Councillor calls to make misogyny a hate crime

A county councillor and domestic abuse survivor is calling on MPs to support making misogyny a hate crime as part of ongoing efforts to tackle violence against women and girls.

Labour Cllr Tina Bhartwas, who represents Letchworth North, has written to Hertfordshire MPs asking them to support the Newlove Amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would add misogyny to hate crime laws.

In an impassioned letter, which has already seen the support of St Albans MP Daisy Cooper, Cllr Bhartwas said: "As a domestic abuse survivor, this is a cause that is incredibly close to my heart.

"This amendment was tabled by Baroness Newlove and has the support of former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland as well as Labour and the Liberal Democrats, and experts from the women's and hate crime sectors including: Hope not Hate, the Fawcett Society, Refuge, Tell Mama and the Jo Cox Foundation, amongst many others.

"It does not create any new offences, but builds on policing best practice to identify the causes of existing crimes to help prevent them."

Cllr Bhartwas has also previously shared her experiences as an abuse survivor as part of a policy debate at Herts County Council, and has shared her concerns about policing with the Police and Crime Commissioner.

She has also supported a campaign against misogyny by local Soroptimists, and is supporting the Comet's women's safety campaign.

Her letter added: "Police forces that identify when crimes are motivated by hatred of someone’s sex or gender have seen increases in victim confidence to come forward and report these crimes.

"It also learns from the Law Commission review into how to reform hate crime and has the backing of Nazir Afzal OBE, former Chief Prosecutor, along with former Chief Constables and other high ranking officers in the police force.

"Since the murders of Sarah Everard, Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, hundreds more women have experienced violence, abuse and assault.

"This simple but powerful change in how the law views crimes would give women and girls the same protections we give to others who are targeted solely because of who they are, and show how seriously we take this violence."