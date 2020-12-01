Advanced search

Stevenage MP reveals his concerns on COVID tier system ahead of vote in Parliament

PUBLISHED: 12:02 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 01 December 2020

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has said he will not be supporting the tier system . Picture: Jacob Savill

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has expressed his intention to rebel against the Conservative motion for the three-tier coronavirus system – set to replace the national lockdown tomorrrow.

MPs will vote on the motion this evening, which if passed will see Hertfordshire put into Tier Two high alert measures, despite falling case numbers in areas of the county.

Mr McPartland tweeted: “I am voting against the new tiers. They are not a balanced approach.

“Mental health issues are still being forgotten along with supermarket workers, delivery drivers, emergency services, NHS, carers, teachers, postmen and millions of low paid people who are required to go to work.”

The Stevenage MP also voted against imposing a national lockdown last month, which we are set to emerge from at midnight tonight.

It is expected that a number of Conservative MPs will revolt against the plan, and Labour leader Keir Starmer has stated that the party would be abstaining from tonight’s vote.

What does Tier Two mean?:

• People from different households must not mix indoors, except for support bubbles.

• Pubs and bars to close, unless they operate as restaurants. Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with “substantial meals”.

• Places of worship still open, but interacting with anyone outside of your household is not permitted.

• Crowds can attend socially distanced indoor and outdoor events, with up to 2,000 allowed for outdoor venues and 1,000 for indoor venues.

• If you live in a Tier Two area, you must follow those rules even if you visit a Tier One area.

