Advanced search

New rules in place at Hitchin church in lead up to Christmas

PUBLISHED: 07:58 08 October 2020

There are new rules in place for Christmas services at St Mary's Church, Hitchin. Picture: Dave Wood

There are new rules in place for Christmas services at St Mary's Church, Hitchin. Picture: Dave Wood

Dave Wood

A parish church in Hitchin will offer a unique twist on their usual Christmas service this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tech team at St. Mary's Church have been keeping churchgoers connected by live streaming services. Picture: Anne SenechalThe tech team at St. Mary's Church have been keeping churchgoers connected by live streaming services. Picture: Anne Senechal

One of the jewels in Hitchin’s crown, St. Mary’s Church, has already been livestreaming its morning services since churches were allowed to reopen.

But, for the first time ever, St Mary’s will have to offer a first-come, first-served ticketed event for some of their most popular events during the coming months.

Both the Christmas Eve and Remembrance Day services will be ticketed this year, as will the usual Advent Carols and Christmas Day family communion.

Churchwarden Anne Senechal said: “After an incredible effort from our volunteers and some kind donations of equipment, it has been possible to set up live streaming of all of our services.

“This will be a crucial factor in making St Mary’s accessible to all in the lead up to the Christmas period.”

You may also want to watch:

“It will be a huge challenge, but the hope is that Christmas can still be kept and celebrated this year – despite all the limitations and it may be all the more memorable because of that.”

The following services are subject to a first–come, first–served free ticket service:

• Remembrance Sunday Communion Service, 10am on Sunday, November 8

• Advent Carol Service, 6.30pm on Sunday, November 29

• Christmas Lessons and Carols, 6.30pm on Sunday, December 20.

• Christmas Lessons and Carols, 7pm on Thursday, December 24.

• Christmas Family Communion, 10am on Friday, December 25.

Get your tickets at www.stmaryshitchin.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Businesses were rated Covid secure without being inspected

Businesses in Stevenage were rated Covid secure by the Health and Safety Executive without being inspects, according to data obtained by the Herts Comet. Picture: Getty Images / iStockPhoto.

Car Park Panto driving into Knebworth House this Christmas

Car Park Panto will bring Horrible Christmas to Knebworth House on Christmas Eve. Picture: Ian Tilton

New rules in place at Hitchin church in lead up to Christmas

There are new rules in place for Christmas services at St Mary's Church, Hitchin. Picture: Dave Wood

Affinity Water commits to reducing Ver, Mimram and Upper Lea abstraction by 2024

Affinity Water recently met chalk stream groups on the River Chess. Picture: FILM INFINITY

Death of ‘loving and caring’ Hitchin Blueharts player Luke Hobson ruled accidental by coroner

Blueharts Hockey Club in Hitchin has dedicated its new astro-turf pitch to Luke, who died in March following the accident. Picture: Shane France