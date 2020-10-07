New rules in place at Hitchin church in lead up to Christmas

A parish church in Hitchin will offer a unique twist on their usual Christmas service this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the jewels in Hitchin’s crown, St. Mary’s Church, has already been livestreaming its morning services since churches were allowed to reopen.

But, for the first time ever, St Mary’s will have to offer a first-come, first-served ticketed event for some of their most popular events during the coming months.

Both the Christmas Eve and Remembrance Day services will be ticketed this year, as will the usual Advent Carols and Christmas Day family communion.

Churchwarden Anne Senechal said: “After an incredible effort from our volunteers and some kind donations of equipment, it has been possible to set up live streaming of all of our services.

“This will be a crucial factor in making St Mary’s accessible to all in the lead up to the Christmas period.”

“It will be a huge challenge, but the hope is that Christmas can still be kept and celebrated this year – despite all the limitations and it may be all the more memorable because of that.”

The following services are subject to a first–come, first–served free ticket service:

• Remembrance Sunday Communion Service, 10am on Sunday, November 8

• Advent Carol Service, 6.30pm on Sunday, November 29

• Christmas Lessons and Carols, 6.30pm on Sunday, December 20.

• Christmas Lessons and Carols, 7pm on Thursday, December 24.

• Christmas Family Communion, 10am on Friday, December 25.

Get your tickets at www.stmaryshitchin.co.uk