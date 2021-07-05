Hospice hero takes on Three Peaks Challenge in under 24 hours in memory of 'incredible' nan

Published: 11:34 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 11:49 AM July 5, 2021

A Garden House Hospice Care supporter from Henlow has completed the Three Peaks Challenge in memory of her nan, who was cared for at the Letchworth-based hospice.

Last week, Laura Trimmer stood at the bottom of Ben Nevis about to embark on the National Three Peaks Challenge for the charity close to her heart.

With a dream of walking 25 miles, at over 10,000 feet of elevation, and with 480 miles of travelling in between, Laura was determined to complete the challenge in under 24 hours.

The 32-year-old was inspired to take on the challenge after listening to a talk from Bonita Norris, who was the youngest woman to climb Everest.

She said: “The talk really motivated me and then one of my friends (after a few gins) suggested we do the Three Peaks Challenge!

"Straight away I thought about sponsorship for Garden House. My incredible nan spent her last month at Garden House and the team were truly amazing!

"Considering it was such a sad time, as a family we have some lovely memories and the team couldn't have done more for my nan but also supported us through it all. It's a truly wonderful place and I am excited to raise money for such an awesome cause.

“The experience was the hardest but most incredible thing I’ve ever done. There were points that I really had to dig deep and knowing that people had donated and thinking about the cause really helped me to get through!

"The sleep deprivation and having the added time pressure was definitely the hardest part. I know my nan would’ve thought I was mad to do it in the first place but would be really proud.”

Laura completed the challenge in 22 hours and seven minutes, raising almost £1,000 in aid of the hospice.

The effects of the pandemic are still being felt on the hospice's income. With an increased demand for their services, the hospice must raise over £5 million this year to keep their doors open.

Richard Harbon, head of events at the hospice, said: “I am constantly amazed at the effort and dedication that so many people in our community put in to support our wonderful hospice.

"Laura is no exception. Not only has she completed one of the most arduous challenges in the UK, she has done so in an incredible time and raised a massive amount of money on the way. Thank you."

To support Laura, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/laura-trimmer1.

Feeling inspired? Spaces are filling up fast for the hospice’s National Three Peaks Challenge this September. If you’re interested in getting involved, contact Richard on 01462 679540, email events@ghhospicecare.org.uk or visit www.ghhospicecare.org.uk.