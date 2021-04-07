Three household waste collection crews suspended

Published: 8:00 AM April 7, 2021

Three North Hertfordshire household waste collection crews have been suspended - Credit: Danny Loo

Three bin crews responsible for collecting household waste in North Hertfordshire have been suspended.

Yesterday, North Hertfordshire District Council's service director for place, Vaughan Watson, said: “On April 1, three collection crews were suspended by our waste contractor Urbaser from their work, out of a total of 20 crews which operate daily.

"General waste collection services for North Hertfordshire’s residents were unaffected, due to replacement crews being immediately deployed to cover this work.

"There has been no impact on services and they continue to operate as normal.

"We are unable to comment directly on the cause for suspension, which is being looked into by Urbaser.”

Urbaser's seven-year joint contract with NHDC and East Herts Council got off to a rocky start in 2018. Missed bin collections and months of disruption were due to an issue with the data held, NHDC said at the time.