Three streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in April 2022. - Credit: Skywall Photography

A handful of lucky residents from across Hertfordshire won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.

Three postcodes from across the region were picked in the daily draw in April, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry.

Addresses in and around Hitchin, St Albans and Hatfield were selected and cash has been wired into each player’s bank accounts.

The winning postcodes in April:

AL1 2EF – Old Oak in St Albans

AL10 9FZ – Daisy Drive in Hatfield

SG4 9HZ – Oakfield Avenue in Hitchin

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize