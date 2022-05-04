The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Three streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:02 AM May 4, 2022
Three streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in April 2022.

Three streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in April 2022. - Credit: Skywall Photography

A handful of lucky residents from across Hertfordshire won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.     

Three postcodes from across the region were picked in the daily draw in April, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry.    

Addresses in and around Hitchin, St Albans and Hatfield were selected and cash has been wired into each player’s bank accounts.     

The winning postcodes in April:     

  • AL1 2EF – Old Oak in St Albans 
  • AL10 9FZ – Daisy Drive in Hatfield 
  • SG4 9HZ – Oakfield Avenue in Hitchin 

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.     

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize 

Postcode Lottery
Hitchin News
St Albans News
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Google Maps image of A505 duel carriageway.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

17-year-old killed after being struck by car on A505 near Hitchin

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Sound barrier at new housing development in Stevenage

Housing News | Subscriber Exclusive

Upset over housing development's nine-metre high sound barrier

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A giant Percy Pig has been installed at the new M&S in Stevenage.

Herts Live News

Giant Percy Pig installed on roof of new M&S in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Detail of Police officers

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Updated

Police find missing 14-year-old girl from Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon