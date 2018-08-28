Advanced search

Thousands of pounds of stock stolen in Ashwell shop burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:30 04 February 2019

Cigarettes, alcohol and chocolate were stolen from Ashwell Village store. Picture: Archant

Archant

An appeal has been launched after thousands of pounds worth of stock was stolen in a burglary at an Ashwell shop.

At around 2.47am on Saturday, January 19, the Ashwell Village Store in High Street was broken into after the front shutters were forced open by the offenders.

They stole cigarettes, alcohol and chocolate from the store and put the items into a blue bin liner.

The offenders are described as two men, around 5ft 10in tall, dressed all in black and it is believed they made off in a silver coloured Ford Mondeo.

If you have any information about the burglary email PC Karen Goodwin on karen.goodwin@herts.pnn.police.uk, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/6021/19, or report online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

