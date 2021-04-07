Fun fair set for town centre following April 12 reopening
- Credit: NHDC
A pop-up fun park will be coming to Letchworth in the weeks following the reopening of non-essential shops on April 12.
Thurston's Fun Park will be setting up at Broadway Gardens, and will consist of different rides for both adults and children.
Love Letchworth announced on its Facebook page: "The fun park will consist of different rides.
"Not only is it great for those with zero-fear factor, but there is also a whole host of slower and smaller rides for those who aren’t as keen for speed."
The fun fair will have COVID-safe measures in place, including hand sanitiser, new queuing systems and regular cleaning on all rides and attractions.
The fair will be in town from Friday, April 16 to Sunday, April 18.
From then, it will be open from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25, then Thursday 29 to Monday, May 3.
On weekdays, you can visit from 5pm to 9pm, 1pm to 9pm on weekends, and 1pm to 7pm on Bank Holiday Monday.