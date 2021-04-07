What's on in Hitchin next week as coronavirus restrictions ease?

Published: 1:00 PM April 7, 2021

Eat Alfresco proved so popular that it will return to Hitchin in 2021! - Credit: Hitchin BID

Find out what's on in Hitchin from next week, as step two of the government's coronavirus lockdown easing plan continues from Monday, April 12.

Town centre manager Tom Hardy has explained to this newspaper that there's plenty to enjoy in our market town next week as coronavirus restrictions are set to ease.

You'll be able to grab a bite to eat with the return of the wildly popular Eat Alfresco, European-style dining experience in Market Place from Monday.

There will be no need to pre-book. Simply turn up any time from 10am to 9pm, sit at a free table and order from waiters who will be on hand to serve food and drink.

The confirmed participating restaurants and pubs for Monday, April 12 are: Bar Azita, Rose and Crown, Osinskys, Halseys and Bosphorus Restaurant.

Hitchin town centre manager Tom Hardy says now is the time "to look forward" as reopening plans get underway - Credit: Hitchin BID

Tom Hardy, Hitchin town centre manager, explained that now was the time to “look forward” to a “brighter, better year ahead”.

He said: "It's great to have Eat Alfresco return and we hope you'll enjoy what our town centre businesses have to offer.

"On behalf of the Hitchin businesses I would like to thank you, Hitchin residents, for your ongoing support.

"Hitchin is a remarkable town and prides itself on having strong community connections, business engagement and a real sense that everyone is working together.

"It is now time to look forward to a brighter, better year ahead. We are so excited to relay our plans to breathe new life back into our town centre and help businesses recover from the pandemic.”

So what else can open in Hitchin as lockdown restrictions ease on Monday, April 12?

You can enjoy a pint outside as pubs across the town and the hospitality sector open their doors once again, and get that much-needed trim to stop your lockdown locks growing any longer.

Large swathes of the economy will also reopen, including 'non-essential' retail as well as gyms, leisure centres, outdoor zoos and drive-in events, such as cinemas, theatres and other performances, will also be allowed.

Non-essential shops include: parts of Hitchin Market, clothing stores, charity and antique shops, florists, and tobacco and vape stores.

Anthony Roche, NHDC Managing Director said: “We are very pleased that Hitchin Market will be fully reopening for essential and non-essential trade on Tuesday, April 13 and each Tuesday, Friday and Saturday after that.

"Hitchin Market really is at the heart of the town and the local community, as are many small shops in North Herts town centres and villages.

"When the time arrives, we encourage everyone to shop safe and shop local, supporting local markets and shops as they spring back to life after lockdown.”