Stevenage Costco: Theft in car park on opening day

Police say a theft took place in Stevenage Costco's car park yesterday. Archant

A logbook was stolen from a car in the new Costco car park in Stevenage yesterday.

Police estimate this offence took place between 10.25am and 11:45am and are encouraging anyone with relevant information to get in touch.

If you have any information relating to this crime, call 101 quoting crime reference number 41/67043/19.

Alternatively, you can speak anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.