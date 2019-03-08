Stevenage Costco: Theft in car park on opening day
PUBLISHED: 17:59 25 July 2019
A logbook was stolen from a car in the new Costco car park in Stevenage yesterday.
Police estimate this offence took place between 10.25am and 11:45am and are encouraging anyone with relevant information to get in touch.
If you have any information relating to this crime, call 101 quoting crime reference number 41/67043/19.
Alternatively, you can speak anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.