Woman's handbag stolen while reading newspaper in Stevenage surgery

PUBLISHED: 09:37 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 03 July 2019

Police were called to King George Surgery after a woman had her handbag stolen. Picture: Archant

Archant

An elderly woman had her handbag stolen while she was reading a newspaper at King George Surgery in Stevenage on Monday.

Shortly after 4pm, a man approached the 69-year-old woman before grabbing her handbag and running off.

The suspect is described as male with a shaved head. He wore dark jeans, leather jacket and black trainers.

Officers are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to call police on 101, quoting crime number 41/59376/19.

