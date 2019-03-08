Woman's handbag stolen while reading newspaper in Stevenage surgery

An elderly woman had her handbag stolen while she was reading a newspaper at King George Surgery in Stevenage on Monday.

Shortly after 4pm, a man approached the 69-year-old woman before grabbing her handbag and running off.

The suspect is described as male with a shaved head. He wore dark jeans, leather jacket and black trainers.

Officers are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to call police on 101, quoting crime number 41/59376/19.