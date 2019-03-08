Advanced search

CCTV appeal launched after £2,000 of scratchcards stolen from Stevenage newsagent

PUBLISHED: 12:51 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 30 July 2019

Police would like to speak with this man as part of their enquiries into a theft which took place in Bedwell Crescent. Picture: Herts Police

Police would like to speak with this man as part of their enquiries into a theft which took place in Bedwell Crescent. Picture: Herts Police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after thousands of pounds worth of scratchcards were stolen from a Stevenage newsagent.

A suspect entered McColl's in Bedwell Crescent at around 3.30pm on Saturday, before proceeding to pull a lottery scratchcard cabinet from the counter - stealing £2,000 worth of scratchcards.

Camelot, the National Lottery operator, has since voided the tickets.

PC Sarah Hill said: "We believe the man pictured may have been in the area at the time and he could have vital information which may assist the investigation.

"If you recognise him, or have other information about what happened, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference is 41/68088/19."

Anyone who has information about the incident should contact PC Hill via sarah.hill@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/68088/19.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

