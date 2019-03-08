Advanced search

Royal Albert Hall the venue for Stevenage performing group's first show

PUBLISHED: 14:59 26 June 2019

Theatretrain Stevenage performing at The Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. Picture: Richard Washbrooke

Theatretrain Stevenage performing at The Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. Picture: Richard Washbrooke

Students at a Stevenage-based performing arts school took to the Royal Albert Hall stage on Sunday - performing in front of an audience of more than 4,000 people.

The town's Theatretrain troupe joined with pupils from other centres across the UK, forming a company of 1,150 performers.

Alongside a live 15-piece orchestra, the group danced, sang and acted their way through 30 different pieces of music - ranging from David Bowie to Queen.

The near-capacity audience gave the performers a standing ovation once the show was over.

But the most heartwarming reactions came from Theatretrain Stevenage's centre director Geraldine Hyman and the parents of the performers.

Geraldine said: "I'm so proud of our students, their confidence has grown immeasurably.

"This is the first rung on the ladder for them and I'm excited to see them grow further."

Gemma Gilgamesh, parent of one of the Stevenage pupils, said the show was amazing.

Theatretrain Stevenage meets at Marriotts School on Saturday afternoons from 2.30pm to 5.30pm, where children have hour-long classes in dancing, acting and singing each week.

Contact Stevenage centre director Geraldine on 07724 433914 or email Stevenage@theatretrain.co.uk to discuss a free trial for your child.

